State Secretary Her Excellency Drs. Alexandra van Huffelen receives an urgent message regarding nature protection in the Dutch Caribbean. | SMN NEWS

BONAIRE:--- On Saturday, June 18th, 2022, State Secretary Her Excellency Drs. Alexandra van Huffelen visited the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) office in Bonaire. The DCNA made use of the opportunity to request her urgent attention to the conservation of the biodiversity hotspot in the “Kingdom of the Netherlands”. The six Dutch Caribbean Islands are well known for their beautiful and diverse nature, whilst at the same time, their conservation has not been sufficiently addressed. The current support from the Netherlands is mainly directed to the BES islands.

And, as nature does not have any borders, it is of the ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40789-state-secretary-her-excellency-drs-alexandra-van-huffelen-receives-an-urgent-message-regarding-nature-protection-in-the-dutch-caribbean.html