State Secretary Knops arrives on Saba. | SMN NEWS

SABA:— Caretaker State Secretary of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations Raymond Knops arrived on Monday afternoon May 17 for a short visit.

Present at the airport to receive the State Secretary and his delegation were Island Governor Jonathan Johnson and Island Secretary Tim Muller. After his arrival, Knops went to Museum grounds in the Windwarside for an informal conversation with former Commissioner Will Johnson, prior to having dinner with the Executive Council.

On Tuesday morning, May 18, the State Secretary will go to the waste management facility to see the improvements that have taken place there, make a boat trip ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37592-state-secretary-knops-arrives-on-saba.html