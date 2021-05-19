State Secretary Knops: Talks on Saba always constructive, visible progress . | SMN NEWS

SABA:— “Visits to Saba always have a lot of content. The discussions with the Executive Council and the Island Council from the onset have been consistent where it comes to the issues and constructive in tone”, said Dutch caretaker of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations at the end of his visit to Saba on Tuesday, May 18.

“Saba is a true example of it takes two to tango. The local government and the Island Council take the initiative and assume responsibility, and we in The Hague do our part. Talks are always constructive. The mindset is always: what are the ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37613-state-secretary-knops-talks-on-saba-always-constructive-visible-progress.html