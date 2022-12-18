State Secretary Van Ooijen arrives on Saba. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- Dutch State Secretary of Public Health, Wellbeing and Sport Maarten van Ooijen and his delegation arrived in Saba on Sunday afternoon for a two-day visit.

The State Secretary will be present at the special event at the Queen Wilhelmina Library on Monday morning where during a live broadcast of Prime Minister Mark Rutte will give a Kingdom-wide statement about the response of the Dutch government to the report “Chains from the Past” of the Advisory Council Dialogue Group Slavery Past.

After the Prime Minister’s address, State Secretary Van Ooijen will give a speech, followed by a public dialogue at ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/42045-state-secretary-van-ooijen-arrives-on-saba.html