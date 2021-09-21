Statement on behalf of the Sint Maarten Steering Committee. | SMN NEWS

~Re: Article on social housing published in the Daily Herald of September 20, 2021~

PHILIPSBURG:---On behalf of the Steering Committee of the Sint Maarten Trust Fund for Recovery Reconstruction and Resilience, the Secretariat wishes to inform the public that no project of US$45 million for social housing initiated by the Sint Maarten Housing Development Foundation (SMHDF) has ever been received or tabled for consideration by the Trust Fund’s Steering Committee.



Under Trust Fund procedures, project proposals are submitted to the Steering Committee by the Government of Sint Maarten based on its priorities. The authority to allocate funds to projects rests ...



