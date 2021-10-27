STB attending FLIBS as part of Destination Sint Maarten/Saint Martin United. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- All aboard SXM! The Sint Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) is part of the “Destination Sint Maarten/Saint Martin United” Superyacht Pavilion at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS)



FLIBS is taking place from October 27-31 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida at the Bahai Mar Yachting Club, and is considered the largest in-water boat show in the world.



This is the first time ever that members of the yachting industry from the North and South sides of the island will be participating in FLIBS in a united manner. The French side Tourist Office is also part and parcel of this strategic ...



...



