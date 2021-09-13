STB attends Air Canada Vacations’ Virtual 2021. Airline returns December 18. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) attended Air Canada Vacations’ Virtual 2021 #ACVDreamMakers Event on September 9th where it launched its 2021/2022 collection.

During the virtual event, the travel trade was informed about current travel developments and Air Canada Vacations also revealed their Sun brochure promoting sunny skies and pristine beaches for the upcoming winter tourism season.

Director of STB May-Ling Chun said on Monday that the event was a great opportunity for attendees to network and interact with those present.

Air Canada is scheduled to resume seasonal flights to the destination from December 18, 2021, to April 2022. ...



