STB: #CaribbeanComeback Kicks Off Caribbean Tourism Month Awareness Activities. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Sint Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB), kicked off in early November a number of activities marking Caribbean Tourism Month (CTM) 2021 under the theme, ‘Caribbean Comeback.’



STB is celebrating the entire month of November with several focused Tourism Educational Programs, Activities, and Documentaries.



Minister of Tourism & Economic Affairs Hon. Roger Lawrence said that tourism is our main economic pillar and contributes to 85 per cent of our Gross Domestic Product (GDP). It is vitally important that our school system incorporates tourism into the curriculum, from an awareness standpoint to stimulate the minds of the next generation of ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39143-stb-caribbeancomeback-kicks-off-caribbean-tourism-month-awareness-activities.html