STB creates impressive destination awareness in The Netherlands/Belgium. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- During the months of September and October, Sint Maarten’s public awareness agency in the Netherlands, USP Marketing PR, carried out a national awareness promotional campaign of destination Sint Maarten in the Netherlands and partly in the Belgian markets.



A poster of the destination was shown more than 1.9 million times, which was 200,000 times more than the agency’s target number.



Destination Sint Maarten's social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram also generated a lot of traffic. USP Marketing PR created and a video depicting destination touristic highlights, culture, and nature of the island which led to an ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38939-stb-creates-impressive-destination-awareness-in-the-netherlands-belgium.html