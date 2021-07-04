STB says preparations continues for the Real Madrid sports clinics. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) said over the weekend that preparations are underway for the Real Madrid sports clinics that are planned for July.

The Football clinic will be led by the coaches of the Real Madrid team. Local coaches, 18 years and older with a minimum of three years of experience were offered to apply to partake in the Real Madrid Clinic Coach Academy.

One lucky coach and participant will receive a chance to win a trip to Madrid, to experience the 2022 first edition World Challenge game in Valdebebas Sports City.

Fundacion Real Madrid Clinics Dutch



