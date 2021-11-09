STB & TUI Destination Promotional Campaign a Success. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:---The Sint Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) and TUI Tour Operator executed a destination ‘Cooperative Marketing Campaign,’ in the Netherlands with the primary focus to stimulate tourism bookings as well as generate destination awareness amongst Dutch travel consumers.



The campaign comprised of a retail and online component. The retail component of the campaign focused on increasing the visibility of the destination and its partners in TUI Travel Shops.



A poster that included a ‘call to action’ to book a trip together with a visual of the destination and hotel partner was shown on digital screens in 133 travel shops across the ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39017-stb-tui-destination-promotional-campaign-a-success.html