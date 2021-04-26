Stern Warning to organizers of unauthorized Jouvert Jump-up. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Police are preparing to take firm action against any attempts to flout established covid-19 protocols by groups intending to organize Jouvert style Jump-up events.

Police have received reliable information from multiple sources that various groups on the island are preparing so-called Jouvert Jump-up events. Persons, who take part in this kind of illegal action, must take into account that they will be arrested and prosecuted.

The organizers of these events are strongly warned to comply with the covid-19 protocols established by the Government of St. Maarten and discontinue their attempts at planning such activities.

It should be abundantly clear ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37402-stern-warning-to-organizers-of-unauthorized-jouvert-jump-up.html