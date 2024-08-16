Stop and search powers to cover DQ, Cole Bay/Simpson Bay & Maho/Cupecoy. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The enhanced stop and search powers granted to the Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM under the Firearms Ordinance now cover Dutch Quarter, Cole Bay/Simpson Bay, and Maho/Cupecoy. The enhanced powers granted by the Prosecutor’s Office Sint Maarten affect the stated areas at different times and dates.

The order for the Dutch Quarter will take effect again as of August 16, 2024, at 5:00 pm and will remain in place until Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at 5:00 pm. The order covers from Bishop Hill Road up to the entrance to Belvedere Estate (main road) and A. Th. Illidge Road roundabout (‘Tata roundabout’) to Warsaw Drive. All side roads leading from A. Th. Illidge Road is also covered under the order.

