Strengthening measures in the fight against COVID-19 on St. Martin. | SMN NEWS

~ Curfew implemented as of August 5th.~

MARIGOT:— Latest data from Public Health France shows a sharp increase in COVID positive cases in Saint Martin (138 during the week of July 26 to August 1 vs. 63 the previous week ). Louis Constant Fleming hospital still hosts a large number of patients, with 13 people as of August 4th in the COVID unit. Two deaths are to be deplored in 2 weeks.

In Saint-Barthélemy, the number of COVID cases also rose sharply with 170 new cases from July 19 to 25 and 167 from July 26 to August ...



