Strengthening Support for St. Maarten’s Senior Population: Sarah: A Call to Action on Food Programs. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— “Recent observations highlight the invaluable support provided by several organizations in St. Maarten that offer meals to individuals, particularly our senior population. I have witnessed firsthand the immense gratitude and relief our seniors express when receiving this assistance.” These are the sentiments of MP Wescot–Williams, an active contributor to these initiatives.

The MP explained that “the need for robust food programs is more pressing than ever, and strengthening our support systems is essential for the continued well-being of our senior citizens, who often rely on community assistance during challenging times. This is especially true considering the impending changes in funding for social initiatives supported by the Netherlands. I urge the Minister to take decisive action to reinforce these food programs and foster collaboration among stakeholders to ensure no one in our community is left behind.”

Furthermore, Wescot-Williams voiced her serious concern regarding the setbacks faced by the Social Registry Project, which is crucial for identifying and addressing the needs of our community.

The MP presented critical questions for the consideration and response of the Minister of VSA.

1) Does the Minister concur that these food programs must be strengthened to ensure support for our vulnerable populations? 2) Is the Minister in favor of implementing a One-Meal-A-Day program specifically for seniors, ensuring they receive at least one nutritious meal daily? 3) Is the Minister prepared to urgently organize a stakeholders’ consultation to achieve these objectives, potentially starting with a one-year pilot program? 4) Can the Minister commit to providing the outcomes of these consultations to Parliament within the next 30 days? Additionally, how does the Minister propose to address the current shortcomings related to the Social Registry?

I expect that there will be feedback from the Minister in time to have a discussion on this project during the 2025 budget debate, the MP concluded.

