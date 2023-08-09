Students tour Courthouse in preparation for short film. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The film, titled ‘What if I told you!’ is primarily set in a courtroom and tells the story of how a man's crime might result from his negative experiences as a child. It covers topics such as mental health, societal expectations of men, and the role of parents and caregivers. The film will be produced, in close collaboration with the students and their teacher, Rosan Hartley-Gayle, by the Department of Youth, UNICEF the Netherlands, and local film production company Peter Sagnia Films.

