Students will return to in-class learning as of Monday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Minister of Education Youth and Sports Rodolphe Samuel announced on Wednesday at the Council of Ministers press briefing that even though COVID-19 cases are increasing on a daily basis, a decision was taken to resume in-class learning when schools on St. Maarten reopens on Monday.

Some of the guidelines set down for the opening of school Samuel said is that students ages 5 years and older must at all times be wearing masks in and outside of the classroom.

The Minister called on teachers, caregivers, and parents to ...



