Subsidy to mitigate sharp rise electricity tariff. | SMN NEWS

SABA:— Consumers on Saba will be spared a drastic increase in their monthly electricity bill. Thanks to a subsidy of the Public Entity Saba, consumers will not have to pay the full electricity tariff increase to cover the higher fuel costs and other expenses.

The Public Entity Saba has decided to grant Saba Electric Company (SEC) a one-time incidental subsidy of US $235,000 to mitigate a drastic tariff increase. Saba’s Executive Council this week approved a proposal for a subsidy agreement following several discussions between SEC and the Public Entity Saba, the company’s shareholder, in the past few weeks about ...



