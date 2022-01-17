Successful implementation first stage Instant Payments. | SMN NEWS

WILLEMSTAD/PHILIPSBURG:--- The Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) can look back on successful implementation of the first stage of the Instant Payments Clearing and Settlement Mechanism (IP-CSM). All interbank payments in and between Curaçao and Sint Maarten as well as interbank payments between banks in Bonaire will now be processed within a few seconds, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

As per January 15, 2022, the following financial institutions participate in the system:

Orco Bank NV (Curaçao, Sint Maarten & Bonaire) PSB Bank NV (Curaçao) Maduro & Curiel’s Bank NV (Curaçao & Bonaire) Windward Island Bank ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39486-successful-implementation-first-stage-instant-payments.html