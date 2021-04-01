Successful second vaccination round. | SMN NEWS

SABA:— Saba successfully completed its second COVID-19 vaccination round earlier this week. In total, 1,300 adults were vaccinated for the second time, while 42 adults received their first vaccination.

In the first round of vaccination in late February, 1,333 adults were inoculated with the Moderna vaccine. In the second round in late March, the total number was slightly less, with 33 persons being unable to make it for different reasons. “We expect many of them to come for their second vaccination at the catch-up round at the end of April,” said Head of the Public Health Department Dr. Koen Hulshof.

