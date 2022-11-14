Successful start patrol ship Zr.Ms. Holland in the Dutch Caribbean Region. | SMN NEWS

WILLEMSTAD:--- The Dutch Marine ship Zr.Ms. Holland during her first operational weeks intercepted two drug transports in the Caribbean Sea.

The first so-called go-fast was discovered by an American Maritime patrol airplane, after which the Zr.Ms. Holland came into action. With the embarked US Coast Guard helicopter and the fast FRISC-interceptions vessels, the go-fast was persecuted. The first go-fast had approximately 500 kilograms of drugs contraband on board. The second intercepted drug transportation was 400 kilograms of contraband cocaine. All packages were confiscated and the suspect smugglers, who were on board of the go-fasts, were arrested.

The suspects ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41768-successful-start-patrol-ship-zr-ms-holland-in-the-dutch-caribbean-region.html