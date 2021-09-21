Suicide prevention ‘Let’s talk about Suicide. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The MHF team consisting of Dr. Kitty Pelswijk psychiatrist, Tameka Lambert psychologist, Zoya Hyman counselor, and Danette Mc Rea occupational therapist organized an informal discussion on the topic of suicide prevention. It is known that suicide amongst youngsters is concerning.

Representatives during this discussion were: St. Maarten Academy (academic and PSVE), St. Dominic High, Charlotte Brookson Academy, Dr. J Enterprise, Milton Peters College and the psychiatrist from SMMC Dr. Jurgensen participated in the Zoom session

The goal of the event was geared towards sharing and exchanging helpful and effective techniques among stakeholders to better support youth experiencing emotional issues. ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38600-suicide-prevention-let-s-talk-about-suicide.html