Summary of CPS Isolation and Quarantine Guidelines. | SMN NEWS

The following table shows the isolation and quarantine requirements for vaccinated, unvaccinated and recovered individuals.Who?                                      Fully Vaccinated                                 

  
 quarantineschedule01022022
 
 
  
Please note: ‘fully vaccinated’ means 2 weeks after a complete course of vaccination e.g. 2 doses of Pfizer/ Moderna or 1 dose of Janssen (Johnson &
Johnson). If you have a booster, you are also considered fully vaccinated.


To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39590-summary-of-cps-isolation-and-quarantine-guidelines.html


To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39590-summary-of-cps-isolation-and-quarantine-guidelines.html

View comments

Hide comments