Sunday is World Oral Health Day – “Be Proud of Your Mouth” | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- World Oral Health Day (WOHD) 2022 this year will fall on Sunday, 20 March under the theme: “Be Proud of Your Mouth.”



The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development, and Labour (Ministry VSA) Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department within the ministry, will commence with awareness activities in observance of the global day from March 19 to 25.



WOHD Organizing Committee members are Irma Knight Gumbs, Coordinator; Edward de Cuba, Mirna Sprott, Dr. Daphne Illis, Swinda Richardson, and Elcita Atkins.



Oral health is important for overall health, and prevention, early detection, and treatment of oral diseases are ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39935-sunday-is-world-oral-health-day-be-proud-of-your-mouth.html