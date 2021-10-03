Supermarkets selling Alcohol to minors. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Over the last few weeks, the Police Force of Sint Maarten received various complaints from parents about supermarkets selling alcohol to underage children. Owners of these establishments are well aware that their licenses prohibit the selling of alcohol to minors. Furthermore, they are aware of the consequences of selling alcohol to minors as this is also stipulated in their license.

These venues have to take into account that alcohol consumption by minors can be harmful to their health. Regular drinking of alcohol can lead to brain damage, disease, and alcohol dependence (alcoholism).

