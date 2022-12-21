Supervisor stabs worker at 3 Amigos. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- MAHO-A woman was seriously injured after an altercation with a colleague at 3 Amigos At approximately 8:00 pm in the evening on December 20, 2022.

According to police, the central police dispatch received several calls regarding a stabbing incident that took place at the bar/restaurant where an argument took place between the woman who is a supervisor there and the employee.

Several patrols were dispatched to the restaurant where this incident was alleged to have taken place. During an initial investigation at the location, it was discovered that following an argument, between the two, the supervisor stabbed the employee with ...



...



