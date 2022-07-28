SUR investigating series of armed robberies | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Special Robbery Unit (SUR) detectives are investigating several armed robberies reported in the past four weeks. These armed robberies, perpetuated against merchants and shopkeepers, were above the average figures.

Due to this increase in July, it is of utmost importance to the Sint Maarten Police KPSM that both the public and business owners are educated to minimize the risk of being a target of crime. The best way to “deal” with armed robberies is to prevent them.

Owners of small supermarkets/ and other businesses are urged to take precautions to protect themselves by refraining from keeping large amounts ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40962-sur-investigating-series-of-armed-robberies.html