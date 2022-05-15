SUR investigating several armed robberies. | SMN NEWS

The detectives of the Special Unite Robberies (S.U.R.) have been kept busy investigating a

several robberies that have been reported over the past couple of weeks.

Seeing the uptick, the police of St. Maarten finds it imperative to educate the public as well as the business owners in an effort to minimize the risk of being targeted by these

criminals. The best way to “deal” with armed robberies is to prevent them. An appeal goes out to the owner of the small supermarkets to take precautionary measures to protect themselves by not storing large amounts of cash ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40365-sur-investigating-several-armed-robberies.html