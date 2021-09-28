Suspect arrested after threatening sister, fighting with officers. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Sunday, September 26, 2021, at approximately 5:15 pm, Central Dispatch received a request for assistance at Helsinki Drive. The assistance was for a woman who wanted to retrieve her property from her mother’s residence, but her brother denied her access to the property. An argument ensued between the woman and her brother with the initials C.R.R.

As the police tried to mediate, CRR began to berate the police. CRR was cautioned about his behavior by police several times and was requested to give access to the dwelling for the sister to collect her belongings. His behavior ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38667-suspect-arrested-after-threatening-sister-fighting-with-officers.html