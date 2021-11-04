Suspect arrested for being in possession of stolen vehicle. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On November 2, 2021, at approximately 1:30 p.m., police spotted a gray Kia Picanto near Jose-Lake Ball Park in Cul-De-Sac. The car was pulled over and a routine check found that the VIN number was tampered with and the license plates did not match the vehicles – all signs of a possible stolen car. The vehicle was confiscated pending further investigation.

The driver V.B.J.G. could not give a good story about how he came into possible of the vehicle. He was arrested and remains in custody for further questioning.

