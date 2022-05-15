Suspect arrested for drug smuggling by the ALPHA team. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On May 11, 2022, the Alpha Team, in connection with an ongoing investigation, arrested a male with the initials C.L. B. (51) for being involved in a drug-smuggling offense.

Said incident for which the suspect was arrested took place on May 09, 2022, at the A.C, Whatey Cruise facility. Subsequently, a search was carried out at the suspect's dwelling during which relevant items were confiscated in the interest of further investigation. This suspect is being detained at the police station in Philipsburg in connection with the ongoing investigation

