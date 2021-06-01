Suspect arrested for illegal firearm possession | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— A young man with the initials R.A.G. was arrested by police for illegal firearm possession in Sucker Garden around 11:00 am on Tuesday, June 1.

Based on information obtained, the suspect was allegedly in possession of a firearm in his car, and in addition, had previously threatened someone with bodily harm. The suspect was spotted by police patrols in Sucker Garden and stopped with the permission of the Prosecutor’s Office.

A loaded firearm was found in the car search and confiscated by police. The suspect was arrested and transported to Philipsburg Police Station for further questioning by ...



