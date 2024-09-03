Suspect arrested in connection with Dutch Quarter unrest and vehicle arson. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On September 2, 2024, at approximately 15:30, the Korps Politie Sint Maarten (KPSM) arrested a male suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the unrest that occurred in the Dutch Quarter. This unrest resulted in the destruction and burning of several vehicles, including a police vehicle.

