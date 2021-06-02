Suspect in shooting case arrested. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Police Force of St. Maarten arrested a suspect on Wednesday morning in relation to a January 12, 2021, shooting case. The suspect A.B. was arrested at his home on Blijden Drive.

The suspect’s residence was also searched and several items confiscated. The suspect remains in police custody pending further investigation.

On January 12, around 9:30 pm, police central dispatch directed several patrols to Blijden Drive after calls about a young man who had gunshot wounds on his upper body. He was transported to Sint Maarten Medical Center for further treatment. The victim survived the shooting.

On that ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37743-suspect-in-shooting-case-arrested.html