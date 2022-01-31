Suspects arrested for possession of stolen vehicle. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On January 2, 2022, two tourists were robbed on Mullet Bay Beach by two culprits brandishing knives. They robbed the victims of their rental car.

In the follow-up investigation, two individuals were arrested for being in possession of this stolen vehicle.

In the course of this investigation, more supporting items were collected. Items that were seized and recovered from the vehicle point to other individuals believed to be involved in this incident, which may lead to more arrests in the near future.

