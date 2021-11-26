Suspects arrested in connection with assault. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Sint Maarten Police Force has arrested two people for the assault. The detective department detained a man with the initials G.A.P. for suspected assault after he turned himself in to police on November 24. The suspect reportedly assaulted his victim with a hammer and a machete on November 4 in Cay Bay.

The victim was seriously injured by the assault and was treated at the hospital. The suspect’s detention was extended to eight days by the instructing judge on Friday.

The investigation is ongoing in this case.

In an unrelated case, a man with the initials



