Suspects in Mitte investigation released on Sunday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Chief Operations Officer of Princess Juliana International Airport (COO) Michel Hyman and Rene Guishard who was arrested last Friday as suspects in the Mitte investigation were released on Sunday, however, they remain suspects in the ongoing investigation.

The Mitte investigation has to do with the clean-up of PJIAE post-IRMA. So far no official statements have been made by the Prosecutors Office on the release of the Airport Director who basically spearheaded the cleanup and reopening of PJIAE post-IRMA.



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38943-suspects-in-mitte-investigation-released-on-sunday.html



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38943-suspects-in-mitte-investigation-released-on-sunday.html