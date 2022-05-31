Suspended MP Claudius Buncamper fully acquitted in the BUMO case. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- After 12 long years of being accused of several crimes now suspended Member of Parliament Claudius Buncamper has had his day in court on May 30th, 2022 when the joint court of appeals fully acquits Buncamper of all charges since the prosecution could not prove its case.

The verdict that was handed down on Monday has been freely translated below.

While the Buncampers were able to clear their names after 12 years of judicial persecution, former Minister Maria Buncamper Molanus was forced to resign when the investigation started as there appeared to be a semblance of conflict of interest. ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40524-suspended-mp-claudius-buncamper-fully-acquitted-in-the-bumo-case.html