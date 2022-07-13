Sustainable trip to the ‘New World’ with Fair Ferry. | SMN NEWS

(Inter)continental passenger transport with a small footprint

On November 19, a large sailing ship departs from Rotterdam (Netherlands) for the Caribbean, where it will arrive on January 17, 2023. This is the “Journey to the New

World” with which Fair Ferry takes travelers from Europe to America and back in a sustainable way. A low emission alternative to flying.

From Martinique, they will visit various Caribbean islands, St Marten will be the island they will sail back to Rotterdam, stopping at Bermuda and the Azores on their

way.

Fair Ferry

