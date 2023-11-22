“Swearing-in Ceremony of the Acting Governor, Dr. Emiko Bird-Lake” | SMN NEWS

HABROUR VIEW, PHILIPSBURG:—

• Prime Minister, Ms. Jacobs,

• President of Parliament, Mr. Bijlani,

• Acting Vice Chair of the Council of Advice, Ms. Philips,

• Chairman of the Audit Chamber, Mr. Gumbs,

• Council of Ministers,

• Secretary General of the Council of Ministers,

• Griffier of Parliament,

• Head of the Dutch representation in Philipsburg,

• Acting Commander of the Marine Detachment of St. Maarten,

• Family and friends of the Acting Governor,

• Members of my Cabinet and

• Last but not least Acting Governor Dr. Emiko Bird-Lake,

I bid you on behalf of my wife Janique and I, a good afternoon.

Welcome to the oath taking ceremony of the Acting Governor of Sint Maarten.

This will be the second Acting Governor of Sint Maarten. The first being the late Meester Reynold Groeneveldt, may his gentle soul continue to rest in peace. Mrs. Groeneveldt/His wife is with us this afternoon. Thank you for being here.

The Governor is representative of the King in his capacity as head of the Government of Sint Maarten. Together with the ministers the Governor forms the Government of St. Maarten.

The Governor is also representative of the Government of the Kingdom.

The Acting Governor acts as Governor in the Governor's absence. This means that when doing so, in this case Her Excellency is fully authorized to exercise the office.

