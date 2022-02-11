Swearing in of Substitute Judge by Governor Eugene Holiday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:---- On February 10, 2022, His Excellency, Governor drs. Eugene B. Holiday administered the oath to Mr. A.G. Baly as Substitute Judge of the Court in the First Instance of Sint Maarten. Also present at the oath-taking ceremony were Vice President of the Court of Justice of Sint Maarten, Judge A. van Rijen and Judge J. Ghrib. Following the oath, Governor Holiday signed the process verbal of the oath-taking and presented it to Substitute Judge A. Baly and wished him every success in his new and important function.



