Swimming and all water sports activities strictly prohibited in waters of the French side, including on Pinel, Tintamarre and Caye Verte islets for 48 hours. | SMN NEWS

PROHIBITING SWIMMING AND NAUTICAL LEISURE ACTIVITIES ON ALL THE BEACHES OF THE TERRITORIAL WATERS CONSIDERING THE FATAL ATTACK OF SHARK OCCURRING ON 10/12/2020

The President of the Territorial Collectivity of Saint-Martin,

Considering Articles L2212-2, L2212-3, and L2213-23 of the General Code of Territorial Collectivities,

Considering the fatal shark attack that occurred on 12/10/2020, Considering the need to ensure the safety of people,

ARTICLE 1: swimming and all water sports activities are strictly prohibited on the beaches of the territorial jurisdiction, including on the beaches of the Pinel, Tintamarre, and Caye Verte islets for 48 hours.

ARTICLE 2: the services of ...



