SXM Airport welcomes low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines. | SMN NEWS

Simpson Bay:— Low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines officially launched its first route network with non-stop flights to St. Maarten from Miami and Orlando, Florida at the Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM) on Saturday, July 10, 2021. The air service will embark on weekly flights on Saturdays using an Airbus 320 with a seating capacity of 186. This venture serves as a part of Frontier’s growing network out of South Florida.

Minister of Tourism Ludmila de Weever stated, “Today marks another celebration for St. Maarten as we welcome two Frontier Airlines flights from Florida. More than 300 passengers arrived from Miami and ...



