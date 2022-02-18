SXM Babe Ruth League Visits MAC Primary School. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Thursday, February 17th, 2022, Board Members of the St. Maarten/St. Martin Babe Ruth Baseball/Softball Association visited the MAC Primary School (Browlia Campus) in St. John’s.

The purpose of the visit was to engage with the students about playing baseball and softball with the SXM Babe Ruth League. Registration and general information forms were shared with the students which were then followed by a “question and answer” session. The SXM Babe Ruth League was represented by Mr. Austin Heiliger (Commissioner), Mr. Dimar Labega (Treasurer), Mr. Jamal Cummings (League Official Coordinator), and Mr. Renate Brison (District & School Coordinator). We ...



