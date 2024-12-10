SXM DOET Empowers Youth with New Volunteerism and Sustainability Initiatives. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Every year, St. Maarteners celebrate SXM DOET Weekend, an initiative that started in the Netherlands over 20 years ago, inspiring the Dutch Caribbean islands to join shortly after. The various projects that take place over one weekend encourage people around the Netherlands and Dutch Caribbean islands to spend their time volunteering and giving back to the community.

