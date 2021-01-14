SXM Doet postponed to May 28 & 29, 2021. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Oranje Fonds is postponing the Kingdom-wide ‘DOET Event’ 2021 by 2.5 months. This includes SXM DOET, which is executed by Be The Change Foundation on Sint Maarten.

“Together with the other Dutch Caribbean islands and The Netherlands, we have chosen to postpone our yearly SXM DOET event to 28 and 29 May 2021. We will aim to hold the volunteer event during that time with safety as our priority. Projects will only be allowed to take place if they can comply with COVID-regulations.” explains Melanie Choisy, President of Be The Change Foundation.

"Let's achieve more together, ...



