SXM Padel Club Excited to Host Second Annual Mixed Couples Friendship Tournament. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The SXM Padel Club is delighted to announce the eagerly anticipated Second Annual Mixed Couples Friendship Tournament, set to unfold this weekend of February 9-11, 2024. This exciting event will take place at our facility in Belair, promising an engaging blend of camaraderie and skill as it brings together a diverse array of coed teams, ranging from beginners to advanced players.

Since the opening of the registration process several weeks ago, the response has been overwhelming, with over 33 coed teams signing up. The participating teams showcase a broad spectrum of players, from pre-teen father-daughter duos to seasoned individuals in their late 60s, truly embodying the inclusive spirit of the tournament. Representing a multitude of nationalities, players from St. Maarten, St. Martin, Argentina, Netherlands, France, Guyana, Italy, Curacao, Cuba, Colombia, Venezuela, Puerto Rico, Suriname, United States, and Belgium will converge for this thrilling event.

The SXM Padel Club, inaugurated in December 2021 with two Padel courts, responded to the growing demand by adding a third court and remodeling its facilities in May 2022. The island now proudly hosts a total of eight Padel courts across four locations, making St. Maarten/St. Martin the Caribbean island with the highest number of Padel courts open to the public. Notably, the island is also home to the only singles Padel court in the entire region.

Ricardo Perez, Managing Director of SXM Padel Club, expressed his satisfaction with the sport's rapid growth on the island, stating, "We are very pleased to see how the sport of Padel continues to grow on the island, and how the skill level of the local players continues to improve. Padel is recognized as the fastest-growing sport in the world, and we are very proud that St. Maarten has been at the forefront of its development in the Caribbean."

The tournament kicks off on Friday afternoon at 4 pm and continues throughout the weekend, culminating in the finals at 6 pm on Sunday, February 11. The public is invited to attend this thrilling event, free of charge, and witness exciting matches featuring exceptional talent. Saturday night will also feature live music from 8 pm onwards, providing an excellent opportunity for the public to mingle with the players and learn more about the sport.

For additional information or to secure one of the limited remaining spaces for tournament participation, please contact SXM Padel Club at +721-580-0723, +590690-66-34-73, or +721-520-4319.

