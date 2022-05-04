SXM Road Runners event 8th May 2022. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The 2022 Coors Light Run is back but now we are doing miles instead of kilometers.
With a new venue, new courses, and a new distance, the MILE RUN will guarantee to make this a day for everyone!
Sign up online at online registration FACEBOOK OR Trisport in Simponsbay.
Registration Fee: $20 for the 11mile, $15 for the 6mile, and $10 for the 3mile.
Runners under 15 years of age - $10.
Pick up your race numbers at Tri-Sport in Simpson Bay from Monday, April 25th till Saturday 7th May 5:00 pm.
Routes:
All runners will START in front ...
...
To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40252-sxm-road-runners-event-8th-may-2022.html
View comments
Hide comments