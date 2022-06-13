SXM to host 6th annual 3-day CaribAvia Summit. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Redeveloping routes to bring back airlifts to the Caribbean in high numbers and bridging the gap between tourism boards and airports are the primal focus of this year’s CaribAvia Conference.

This year marks six years since the group of Caribbean aviation experts and tourism product developers started gathering to foster improvements in the aviation industry and tourism for the Caribbean region.

Opening remarks will be delivered today Tuesday, June 14th at the Simpson Bay Resort Ballroom by the honorable Prime Minister of St. Maarten Silveria Jacobs representing the Ministry of Tourism Economic Affairs Transportation and Telecommunications.

As St. Maarten ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40625-sxm-to-host-6th-annual-3-day-caribavia-summit.html