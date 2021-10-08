SXMGOV Radio 107.9FM on TELEM TelTV + | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The SXMGOV Radio, the Government of Sint Maarten's Official Radio Station, managed and operated by the Department of Communication, has added another avenue to broadcast the government’s latest news and general information on plans, policies, events, and endeavors from the Council of Ministers, the Ministries, and the departments.

The public can tune in and log onto SXMGOV Radio 107.9 FM via TELEM TelTV+, a brand-new IPTV High-Definition television service.

DCOMM hereby provides an added venue of communication with the public.

Customers of this service are encouraged and welcomed to tune into SXMGOV Radio to hear the latest news, ...



